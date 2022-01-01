מדריך חברות
Airlines Reporting
Airlines Reporting משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Airlines Reporting נע בין $98,390 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$99,500 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airlines Reporting. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$98.4K
מנהל מוצר
$99.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99.5K

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airlines Reporting הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $99,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airlines Reporting הוא $99,500.

