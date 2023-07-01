מדריך חברות
Airgap Networks
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Airgap Networks שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Airgap is a cybersecurity company that offers a "Zero Trust Isolation Platform" to protect organizations from ransomware threats. Their solution can defend against breaches and vulnerabilities within a network, and includes a powerful "Ransomware Kill Switch." Airgap's technology can be quickly deployed without the need for agents or design changes. Founded by cybersecurity experts, their solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more information, visit https://airgap.io or contact info@airgap.io.

    https://airgap.io
    אתר אינטרנט
    2019
    שנת הקמה
    31
    מספר עובדים
    $0-$1M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Airgap Networks

    חברות קשורות

    • Pinterest
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים