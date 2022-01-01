מדריך חברות
Air Liquide משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Air Liquide נע בין $3,681 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$124,773 עבור חוקר חוויית משתמש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Air Liquide. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $63.8K
רואה חשבון
$35.3K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$17.8K

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$84.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$58.7K
פיתוח עסקי
$45.4K
שירות לקוחות
$31.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$80.4K
מדען נתונים
$122K
מהנדס חשמל
$104K
אנליסט פיננסי
$3.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$99.5K
מהנדס מכונות
$17.8K
מנהל פרויקטים
$119K
אדריכל פתרונות
$19.1K
תגמול כולל
$16.6K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$125K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Air Liquide הוא חוקר חוויית משתמש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $124,773. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Air Liquide הוא $58,667.

