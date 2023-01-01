מדריך חברות
Air Canada
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Air Canada משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Air Canada נע בין $49,243 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משפטי בקצה התחתון ל-$105,163 עבור רואה חשבון בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Air Canada. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $64.4K
מדען נתונים
Median $74.2K
רואה חשבון
$105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
אנליסט עסקי
$52.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$75.8K
משפטי
$49.2K
מעצב מוצר
$56.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$99.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Air Canada är רואה חשבון at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $105,163. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Air Canada är $69,318.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Air Canada

חברות קשורות

  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים