מדריך חברות
Afiniti
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Afiniti משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Afiniti נע בין $5,797 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$189,050 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Afiniti. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $139K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $7K
אנליסט עסקי
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
אנליסט נתונים
$5.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$21.4K
שיווק
$19.9K
מעצב מוצר
$189K
מנהל מוצר
$17.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$166K
אדריכל פתרונות
$129K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Afiniti คือ מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $189,050 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Afiniti คือ $50,497

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Afiniti

חברות קשורות

  • BlueCat
  • Backbase
  • InterWorks
  • SecureLink
  • Avigilon
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים