AeroVironment משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AeroVironment נע בין $120,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$190,375 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AeroVironment. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $190K
מהנדס מכונות
$151K
מגייס
$121K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AeroVironment הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $190,375. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AeroVironment הוא $150,750.

