Advantage Solutions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Advantage Solutions נע בין $64,675 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$175,875 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Advantage Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K
כותב פרסומי
$66.9K
מגייס
$64.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מכירות
$69.7K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$176K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Advantage Solutions הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $175,875. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Advantage Solutions הוא $69,650.

