Acquia משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Acquia נע בין $15,760 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$214,200 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Acquia. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $38.4K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $90K
שירות לקוחות
$15.8K

אנליסט נתונים
$109K
מדען נתונים
$214K
שיווק
$75.4K
מעצב מוצר
$111K
מנהל מוצר
$129K
מכירות
$58.7K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$26.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$134K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$124K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Acquia הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $214,200. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Acquia הוא $99,725.

