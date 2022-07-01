מדריך חברות
Accrete AI
Accrete AI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Accrete AI נע בין $38,091 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$245,000 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Accrete AI. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$38.1K
מעצב מוצר
$95.5K
מנהל מוצר
$245K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
$179K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Accrete AI הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $245,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Accrete AI הוא $137,288.

