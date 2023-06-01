מדריך חברות
Acceldata
Acceldata משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Acceldata נע בין $18,760 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$346,725 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Acceldata. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $45.5K
משאבי אנוש
$18.8K
מנהל מוצר
$96.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
מכירות
$347K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$232K
אדריכל פתרונות
$60.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Acceldata הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $346,725. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Acceldata הוא $78,317.

