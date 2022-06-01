מדריך חברות
360insights
360insights משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 360insights נע בין $37,801 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$103,312 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון.

$160K

רואה חשבון
$37.8K
מנהל מוצר
$87.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$56.6K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$103K
שאלות נפוצות

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в 360insights, — это מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $103,312. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в 360insights, составляет $72,156.

