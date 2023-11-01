מדריך חברות
2degrees
2degrees משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 2degrees נע בין $42,587 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$94,265 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 2degrees. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$42.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$94.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$80.2K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-2degrees הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $94,265. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-2degrees הוא $80,246.

משאבים אחרים