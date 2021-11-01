מדריך חברות
[24]7.ai
[24]7.ai משכורות

טווח המשכורת של [24]7.ai נע בין $10,626 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$271,953 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של [24]7.ai. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $147K
שירות לקוחות
$10.6K
מדען נתונים
$26.4K

מנהל מוצר
$256K
מנהל פרויקטים
$130K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$272K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-[24]7.ai הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $271,953. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-[24]7.ai הוא $138,323.

