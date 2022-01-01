מדריך חברות
23andMe משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 23andMe נע בין $48,634 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$305,520 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 23andMe. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
אנליסט עסקי
$181K
אנליסט נתונים
$147K

מדען נתונים
$228K
אנליסט פיננסי
$175K
שיווק
$306K
מעצב מוצר
$48.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$227K
מגייס
$242K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$204K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$269K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$173K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-23andMe הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $305,520. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-23andMe הוא $203,593.

משאבים אחרים