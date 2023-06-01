מדריך חברות
1X Technologies
1X Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 1X Technologies נע בין $72,525 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$193,184 עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 1X Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$193K
מהנדס חומרה
$127K
מהנדס מכונות
$83.4K

מהנדס תוכנה
$72.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-1X Technologies הוא שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $193,184. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-1X Technologies הוא $104,998.

משאבים אחרים