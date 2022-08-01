מדריך חברות
17LIVE
17LIVE משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 17LIVE נע בין $32,536 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$63,680 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 17LIVE. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $39K

מהנדס iOS

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

אנליסט עסקי
$32.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$40.5K

מדען נתונים
$50.8K
מעצב מוצר
$63.7K
מנהל מוצר
$41.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$58.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-17LIVE הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $63,680. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-17LIVE הוא $41,479.

