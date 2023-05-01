מדריך חברות
14th Round
    14TH ROUND is a design and technology company specializing in building top cannabis brands. Their diverse team has expertise in industrial design, electronics engineering, graphic design, packaging design, and all aspects of the cannabis industry. They guide clients from idea to product launch with deep insight into extraction, operations, manufacturing, retail, and regulations. Their advanced vaporization devices and strong brand support have made them a dominant force in the industry since the early days of legalization.

    14thrnd.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
