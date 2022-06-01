מדריך חברות
10Pearls
10Pearls משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 10Pearls נע בין $15,393 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$45,328 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 10Pearls. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $18.4K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
$15.4K
מעצב מוצר
$45.3K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-10Pearls הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $45,328. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-10Pearls הוא $18,425.

משאבים אחרים