מדריך חברות
1010data
1010data משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 1010data נע בין $105,023 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$263,160 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 1010data. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$105K
מדען נתונים
$114K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$263K
אדריכל פתרונות
$132K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-1010data הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $263,160. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-1010data הוא $125,000.

