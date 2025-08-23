Ingénieur électricien Salaire dans United Arab Emirates

AED 276,002
Rémunération totale médiane
Rémunération totale médiane
Entreprise
Nom du niveau
Années d'expérience
Rémunération totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
Négociation salariale 1:1
Soyez payé, pas joué. Nous avons aidé des gens comme vous à obtenir des augmentations de 30k€+ (parfois 300k€+).
Relecture de CV
Arrêtez de postuler aux emplois. Laissez les recruteurs vous courir après.
Quel est le salaire d'un Ingénieur électricien à United Arab Emirates ?
La rémunération totale moyenne d'un Ingénieur électricien à United Arab Emirates est de AED 276,002.
Quel est le salaire minimum d'un Ingénieur électricien à United Arab Emirates ?
Bien qu'il n'y ait pas de salaire minimum pour un Ingénieur électricien à United Arab Emirates, la rémunération totale moyenne est de AED 276,002.
J'ai une question différente
Cette page était-elle utile ?