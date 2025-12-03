Répertoire d'entreprises
Yellow.ai
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Chef de Produit

  • Tous les salaires Chef de Produit

Yellow.ai Chef de Produit Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Chef de Produit in India chez Yellow.ai totalise ₹5.29M par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yellow.ai. Dernière mise à jour : 12/3/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total par an
$60.1K
Niveau
-
Salaire de base
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
3 Années
Années d'exp.
7 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Yellow.ai?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts
Salaires de Stage

Contribuer

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Chef de Produit offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Chef de Produit chez Yellow.ai in India s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₹8,064,901. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Yellow.ai pour le poste Chef de Produit in India est de ₹4,553,698.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Yellow.ai

Entreprises similaires

  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yellowai/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.