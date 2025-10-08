La rémunération Data Architect in Moscow Metro Area chez Yandex va de RUB 2.12M par year pour G14 à RUB 9.46M par year pour G18. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
RUB 2.12M
RUB 2.04M
RUB 0
RUB 76.1K
G15
RUB 2.91M
RUB 2.77M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.79M
RUB 71.8K
RUB 420K
G17
RUB 5.85M
RUB 5.24M
RUB 0
RUB 606K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.