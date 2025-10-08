La rémunération Chercheur Scientifique in Russia chez Yandex totalise RUB 1.83M par year pour G15. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.