La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ) in Serbia chez Yandex va de $25.8K par year pour G14 à $64.9K par year pour G16. Le package de rémunération médian in Serbia year totalise $45.9K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
$25.8K
$25.2K
$0
$647
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$64.9K
$56.5K
$0
$8.4K
G17
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.