Yandex Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ) Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ) in Russia chez Yandex va de RUB 1.62M par year pour G14 à RUB 4.84M par year pour G17. Le package de rémunération médian in Russia year totalise RUB 2.59M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025

Moyenne Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
(Niveau débutant)
RUB 1.62M
RUB 1.58M
RUB 20.7K
RUB 22.5K
G15
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 226K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 439K
G17
RUB 4.84M
RUB 4.43M
RUB 0
RUB 414K
Voir 4 Plus de niveaux
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Calendrier d'acquisition

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Type d'actions
RSU

Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ) chez Yandex in Russia s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de RUB 4,843,762. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Yandex pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ) in Russia est de RUB 2,327,392.

