La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in Russia chez Yandex va de RUB 2.62M par year pour G14 à RUB 19.09M par year pour G19. Le package de rémunération médian in Russia year totalise RUB 4.26M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
RUB 2.62M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 160K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.53M
RUB 2.44M
RUB 0
RUB 83.3K
G16
RUB 3.7M
RUB 3.34M
RUB 145K
RUB 218K
G17
RUB 5.71M
RUB 4.17M
RUB 926K
RUB 609K
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.