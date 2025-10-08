La rémunération Ingénieur DevOps in Russia chez Yandex va de RUB 3.75M par year pour G16 à RUB 4.73M par year pour G17. Le package de rémunération médian in Russia year totalise RUB 4.25M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.