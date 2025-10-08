La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in Moscow Metro Area chez Yandex va de RUB 1.92M par year pour G14 à RUB 8.38M par year pour G18. Le package de rémunération médian in Moscow Metro Area year totalise RUB 3.62M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Yandex. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Yandex, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.