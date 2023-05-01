Répertoire d'entreprises
Western Midstream Partners
    • À propos

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Site web
    2007
    Année de création
    1,127
    Nombre d'employés
    $1B-$10B
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

