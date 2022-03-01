Répertoire d'entreprises
Western Governors University
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise

Western Governors University Salaires

Le salaire de Western Governors University va de $131,340 en rémunération totale par an pour un Recruteur dans le bas de la fourchette à $154,400 pour un Ingénieur Logiciel dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Western Governors University. Dernière mise à jour : 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $154K
Chef de Produit
Median $135K
Recruteur
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Votre intitulé de poste est manquant ?

Recherchez tous les salaires sur notre page de rémunération ou ajoutez votre salaire pour aider à débloquer la page.


FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Western Governors University est Ingénieur Logiciel avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $154,400. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Western Governors University est de $135,000.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Western Governors University

Entreprises similaires

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Harvard University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources