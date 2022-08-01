Répertoire des entreprises
Verusen
Meilleurs aperçus
    À propos

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Site web
    2015
    Année de création
    60
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

