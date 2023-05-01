Répertoire d'entreprises
VAST Data
    À propos

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Site web
    2016
    Année de création
    751
    Nombre d'employés
    $250M-$500M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

