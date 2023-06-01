Répertoire d'entreprises
Triple Ring Technologies
    Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company that partners with clients in medtech, life sciences, and sustainability & the environment to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. They have offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen and offer capabilities in early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, market access, strategic investment, and incubation. For more information, visit www.tripleringtech.com or email Info@tripleringtech.com.

    http://tripleringtech.com
    2005
    126
    $10M-$50M
