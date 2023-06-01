ThreatX protects organizations from sophisticated attacks on their APIs and web applications. Their API Attack Protection platform defends against DDoS attempts, BOT attacks, API abuse, known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks. Their behavioral analytics capability secures APIs across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. Managed Services combine threat hunting with access to experts 24x7, reducing operational costs for enterprises. ThreatX protects APIs for companies in every industry globally.