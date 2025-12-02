La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Teladoc Health va de $102K par year pour Software Engineer I à $223K par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $185K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Teladoc Health. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale


33%
AN 1
33%
AN 2
33%
AN 3
Chez Teladoc Health, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.00% annuel)
33% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.00% annuel)
33% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (33.00% annuel)
