Teladoc Health
La rémunération Chef de Produit in United States chez Teladoc Health va de $178K par year pour Product Manager II à $253K par year pour Staff Product Manager. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $186K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Teladoc Health. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Salaires de Stage

Calendrier d'acquisition

33%

AN 1

33%

AN 2

33%

AN 3

Type d'actions
RSU

Chez Teladoc Health, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :

  • 33% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.00% annuel)

  • 33% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.00% annuel)

  • 33% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (33.00% annuel)



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Chef de Produit chez Teladoc Health in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $264,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Teladoc Health pour le poste Chef de Produit in United States est de $182,000.

Autres ressources

