La rémunération Chef de Produit in United States chez Teladoc Health va de $178K par year pour Product Manager II à $253K par year pour Staff Product Manager. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $186K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Teladoc Health. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
Aucun salaire trouvé
33%
AN 1
33%
AN 2
33%
AN 3
Chez Teladoc Health, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.00% annuel)
33% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.00% annuel)
33% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (33.00% annuel)
