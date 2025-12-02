Répertoire d'entreprises
Technical University of Munich
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Scientifique des Données

  • Tous les salaires Scientifique des Données

Technical University of Munich Scientifique des Données Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Scientifique des Données in Germany chez Technical University of Munich totalise €57.2K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Technical University of Munich. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total par an
$66K
Niveau
E13
Salaire de base
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
0 Années
Années d'exp.
0 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Technical University of Munich?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts

Contribuer

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Scientifique des Données offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Scientifique des Données chez Technical University of Munich in Germany s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de €61,182. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Technical University of Munich pour le poste Scientifique des Données in Germany est de €57,187.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Technical University of Munich

Entreprises similaires

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technical-university-of-munich/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.