Tech Mahindra
  • Salaires
  • Capital-Risqueur

  • Tous les salaires Capital-Risqueur

Tech Mahindra Capital-Risqueur Salaires

La rémunération Capital-Risqueur in India chez Tech Mahindra totalise ₹367K par year pour U1. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Tech Mahindra. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025

Rémunération totale moyenne

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Fourchette courante
Fourchette possible
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Fourchette courante
Fourchette possible
Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Tech Mahindra?

Titres inclus

Associé

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Capital-Risqueur chez Tech Mahindra in India s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₹451,864. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Tech Mahindra pour le poste Capital-Risqueur in India est de ₹318,270.

Autres ressources

