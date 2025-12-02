La rémunération Capital-Risqueur in India chez Tech Mahindra totalise ₹367K par year pour U1. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Tech Mahindra. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Rémunération totale moyenne
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.