Répertoire d'entreprises
Tech Mahindra
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Chef de Programme Technique

  • Tous les salaires Chef de Programme Technique

Tech Mahindra Chef de Programme Technique Salaires

La rémunération Chef de Programme Technique in United States chez Tech Mahindra va de $138K par year pour U2 à $125K par year pour U3. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $150K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Tech Mahindra. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux
Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts

Contribuer
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Tech Mahindra?

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Chef de Programme Technique offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Chef de Programme Technique chez Tech Mahindra in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $250,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Tech Mahindra pour le poste Chef de Programme Technique in United States est de $130,000.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Tech Mahindra

Entreprises similaires

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.