La rémunération Ingénieur DevOps in Netherlands chez Swisscom va de €56.5K par year pour Software Engineer à €79.8K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Netherlands year totalise €63.8K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Swisscom. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
