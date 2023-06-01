Répertoire d'entreprises
Straus Family Creamery
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Straus Family Creamery qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Straus Family Creamery is a certified organic creamery in Northern California that offers a variety of minimally-processed dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and ice cream. Their products are distributed throughout California and other western states. They source their organic milk from 12 family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including their own Straus Dairy Farm, which was the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. The company is committed to sustaining family farms, revitalizing rural communities, and protecting the environment.

    https://strausmilk.com
    Site web
    1994
    Année de création
    126
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Straus Family Creamery

    Entreprises similaires

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources