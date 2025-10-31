La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Storyblocks totalise $143K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $145K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Storyblocks. Dernière mise à jour : 10/31/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$140K
$0
$2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
