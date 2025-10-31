Répertoire d'entreprises
Storyblocks
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

Storyblocks Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Storyblocks totalise $143K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $145K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Storyblocks. Dernière mise à jour : 10/31/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$140K
$0
$2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Voir 4 Plus de niveaux
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts
Salaires de Stage

Contribuer
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Storyblocks?

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Ingénieur Logiciel offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Storyblocks in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $176,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Storyblocks pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in United States est de $140,000.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Storyblocks

Entreprises similaires

  • Zumper
  • Dictionary.com
  • The Athletic
  • Medium
  • Axios
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources