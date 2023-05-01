Répertoire d'entreprises
Sogetel
    • À propos

    Sogetel is Quebec's largest independent telephone company, with over 115 years of experience. It maintains half of all independent access lines in the province and currently serves 32,000 access lines in four rural areas. Sogetel has expanded its landline network by acquiring four independent telephone companies and is developing a WiMax wireless network to provide DSL and VoIP service outside its core service area. It also offers triple play service to its clients through VDSL and FTTH technology.

    https://sogetel.com
    Site web
    1892
    Année de création
    351
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

