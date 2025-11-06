La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area chez SoftServe va de PLN 253K par year pour L3 à PLN 286K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area year totalise PLN 254K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN 253K
PLN 253K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 286K
PLN 286K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
