  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Colombia

SoftServe Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Colombia

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Colombia chez SoftServe totalise COP 167.51M par year pour L2. Le package de rémunération médian in Colombia year totalise COP 200.61M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
(Niveau débutant)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Voir 1 Plus de niveaux
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez SoftServe?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur DevOps

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez SoftServe in Colombia s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de COP 221,065,455. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez SoftServe pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Colombia est de COP 200,607,008.

