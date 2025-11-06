La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Bulgaria chez SoftServe va de BGN 59.3K par year pour L2 à BGN 61.9K par year pour L3. Le package de rémunération médian in Bulgaria year totalise BGN 57.8K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
