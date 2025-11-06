Répertoire d'entreprises
SoftServe
SoftServe Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Bulgaria

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Bulgaria chez SoftServe va de BGN 59.3K par year pour L2 à BGN 61.9K par year pour L3. Le package de rémunération médian in Bulgaria year totalise BGN 57.8K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
(Niveau débutant)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez SoftServe?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur DevOps

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez SoftServe in Bulgaria s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de BGN 129,178. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez SoftServe pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Bulgaria est de BGN 61,776.

Autres ressources