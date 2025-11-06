La rémunération Analyste Métier in Poland chez SoftServe totalise PLN 209K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 211K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***