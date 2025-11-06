Répertoire d'entreprises
SoftServe
  • Salaires
  • Analyste Métier

  • Tous les salaires Analyste Métier

  • Poland

SoftServe Analyste Métier Salaires à Poland

La rémunération Analyste Métier in Poland chez SoftServe totalise PLN 209K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 211K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SoftServe. Dernière mise à jour : 11/6/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Analyste Métier chez SoftServe in Poland s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de PLN 291,896. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez SoftServe pour le poste Analyste Métier in Poland est de PLN 206,338.

