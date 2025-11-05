La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area chez SmartThings va de $109K par year pour Software Engineer à $192K par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area year totalise $151K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SmartThings. Dernière mise à jour : 11/5/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
