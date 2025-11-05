Répertoire d'entreprises
SmartThings
SmartThings Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area chez SmartThings va de $109K par year pour Software Engineer à $192K par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area year totalise $151K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de SmartThings. Dernière mise à jour : 11/5/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez SmartThings?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez SmartThings in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $245,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez SmartThings pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area est de $150,000.

