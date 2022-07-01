Répertoire d'entreprises
Shift5
    • À propos

    Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery.

    https://shift5.io
    Site web
    2018
    Année de création
    75
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

