La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez ServiceTitan va de $247K par year pour Senior Software Engineer I à $200K par year pour Senior Software Engineer II. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $226K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ServiceTitan. Dernière mise à jour : 9/29/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
$247K
$176K
$45.3K
$25.7K
Senior Software Engineer II
$200K
$167K
$15K
$17.5K
Senior Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez ServiceTitan, Attribution d'actions/capital sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (2.08% mensuel)